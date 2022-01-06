Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.59). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($4.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,280,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 862,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after buying an additional 209,491 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $558.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

