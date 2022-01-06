Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.85

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 212971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

