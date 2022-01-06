British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 88.3% in December

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the November 30th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BTAFF traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $37.79. 3,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,675. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

