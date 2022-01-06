Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 468 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,095 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $69.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

