Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $222.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $428.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

