Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 5,957 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Oracle by 129.6% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.