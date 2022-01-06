Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 174 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.75 and a 1 year high of $170.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.