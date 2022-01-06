Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.06

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 199938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

BHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.65.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

