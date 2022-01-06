BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 42,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,497,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.61.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

