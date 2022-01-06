Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 368.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.5 days.
OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $13.51.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
