Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 368.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.5 days.

OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $13.51.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

