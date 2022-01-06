Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of AES worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in AES by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in AES by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

