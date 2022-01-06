Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Boston Partners decreased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,191,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,996 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.48% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NEX stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

