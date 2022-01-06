Boston Partners Trims Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SMART Global were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,555,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

SGH stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.06. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $74.50.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.