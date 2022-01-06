Boston Partners Sells 336 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,825 shares of company stock valued at $459,077,184. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,753.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,929.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,808.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

