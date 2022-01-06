Boston Partners Increases Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.10% of LHC Group worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 39,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHCG opened at $131.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

