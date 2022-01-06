Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,056 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Wabash National were worth $18,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 3,722.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 101,920 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 44.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 50.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 133,251 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 10.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $351,863. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

