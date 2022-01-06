Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.30% of Huntsman worth $19,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Huntsman by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 13.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

