Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in LPL Financial were worth $24,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LPLA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial stock opened at $169.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.88 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day moving average is $153.76.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

