Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Trading Up 1.1%

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.21. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

Separately, CLSA started coverage on Bosideng International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.2454 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

