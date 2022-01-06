Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 3,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNEFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

