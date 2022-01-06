Bonded Finance (BOND) Market Capitalization Tops $9.13 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $9.13 million and $191,675.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00059431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

