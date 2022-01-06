BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Cuts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,860 shares of company stock valued at $50,778,844. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.50.

HUBS stock opened at $512.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $347.78 and a one year high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -308.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $747.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $690.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

