BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BlueCity stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,661. BlueCity has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCT. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its position in BlueCity by 100.0% in the second quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,441,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 720,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlueCity by 33.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 183,141 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in BlueCity in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BlueCity in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in BlueCity in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

