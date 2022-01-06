Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 234.3% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPRMF opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

