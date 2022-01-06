Blocery (BLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.14 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and $817,724.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Blocery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00057825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,649,997 coins. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

