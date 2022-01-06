Blakecoin Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $12,532.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,199.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.13 or 0.08051319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.19 or 0.00317583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.29 or 0.00921981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00073199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.47 or 0.00466381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.00262431 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

