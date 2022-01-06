BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Trading Down 0.9%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) shares traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.65 and last traded at $47.65. 330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,474,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,600,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41,936 shares during the period.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.