BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:MQT opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 107.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $899,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

