BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.3% over the last three years.

NYSE MFL opened at $14.49 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFL. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $379,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

