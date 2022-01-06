BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.3% over the last three years.
NYSE MFL opened at $14.49 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
