BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years.

Shares of BKN stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

