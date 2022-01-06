BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Shares Down 0.1%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 8,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 6.52% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

