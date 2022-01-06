BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $70,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.