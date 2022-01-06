BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $6.70.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
