BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of BKCC opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.76. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.