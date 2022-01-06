Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKLF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

BLKLF opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

