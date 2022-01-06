Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.12

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as high as C$4.69. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.68, with a volume of 63,463 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$270.62 million and a P/E ratio of 37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.12.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$108.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2510776 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$479,411.50. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$37,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$433,661.13. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $210,078.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.