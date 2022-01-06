Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $363.00 at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $363.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.55.

BIIB stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.88. 10,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,273. Biogen has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

