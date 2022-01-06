BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock Price Down 6.4%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 4,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 469,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 15,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $411,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $95,109.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BioAtla by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

