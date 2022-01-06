Bintex Futures Market Capitalization Tops $40,408.21 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000924 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $40,408.21 and $41,438.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00060556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.93 or 0.08054625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00076278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,354.10 or 0.99916392 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.