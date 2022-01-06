Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.48

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as high as $12.90. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $331,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 150.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 67,856 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,985,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,262,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 294,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

