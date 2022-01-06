Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.40

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.40 and last traded at C$17.37, with a volume of 3200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.23.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.63.

Big Banc Split Company Profile (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

