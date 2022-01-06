Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Up 7.6%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.03 and last traded at $62.95. 121,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,605,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.49.

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 96.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 155,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 76,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 672.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

