Beyond Finance Price Tops $1.59 on Top Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00060853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.26 or 0.07862896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00076069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,952.21 or 0.99882513 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

