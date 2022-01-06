Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTR opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Better Choice has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of -0.88.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 48.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,113.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Better Choice will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Word III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Sauermann purchased 10,698 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $36,266.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 71,456 shares of company stock worth $254,007 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTTR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Better Choice by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 977,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 352,213 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $2,652,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $1,505,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice during the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

