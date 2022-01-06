BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Shares Down 1.4%

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

BerGenBio ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRGF)

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

