Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,500 ($74.11) price objective on the stock.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.96) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.57) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.90) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.08) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,445.38 ($59.90).

LON ASC opened at GBX 2,221 ($29.93) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,417.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.78).

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn purchased 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($32.17) per share, for a total transaction of £99,466.29 ($134,033.54). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($34.21) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($17,106.86). Insiders have acquired 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629 in the last quarter.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

