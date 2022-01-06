BCK Capital Management LP Sells 17,820 Shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

BCK Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,820 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TACA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $709,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 30.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 46.7% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 146,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,711 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TACA remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,798. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

