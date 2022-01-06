Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Shares Up 4.9%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 3,504,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,147,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BXRX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baudax Bio by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 27.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 454.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 267,682 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.