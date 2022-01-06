Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €62.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.93 ($93.11).

ETR:BAS opened at €65.83 ($74.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($82.82).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

