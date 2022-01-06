Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Up 102.3% in December

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

BTDPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from 860.00 to 850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

