Barclays Cuts James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $29.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

James River Group stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.42. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

